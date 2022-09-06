Bridlington RNLI crew member attends first rescue since qualifying as a Shannon mechanic

Bridlington lifeboat crew went to the assistance of a boat that lost power

Regular crew member Jordan Harrison qualified as a Shannon mechanic in January this year and the tasking was his first rescue in the mechanics position.

Mr Harrison and the other members of the Bridlington volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew launched at 10:53pm on Friday September 2 at the request of the Coastguard.

They were called to assist a 35-foot yacht that had lost all propulsion after an issue with its propeller.

The yacht was approximately one mile north of North Landing, Flamborough and was pitching and rolling considerably in the 1.5 metre south easterly swell in the south easterly force 4-5 winds.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was considered necessary for one of the lifeboat crew to go aboard the yacht to make a full appraisal of the situation.

A decision was made to attach a tow rope and the vessels began the return to Bridlington harbour.

The towing operation went ahead without any issues and the vessels managed to make it into the harbour with just enough water in an ebbing tide.

The yacht was moored safety at the fish market quay and handed over to the Coastguards.

The lifeboat was returned to the beach for recovery at 1:15 am.