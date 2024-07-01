Bridlington RNLI rescue eight stranded passengers on historic fishing coble

Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ alongside Bridlington Coble 'Three Brothers'. Photo courtesy of Gail Spowage.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crew was called to assist eight stranded passengers on one of the town's historic fishing cobles at the weekend.

Bridlington RNLI were tasked by HM Coastguard on Saturday June 29 at 2.45pm, after a report had been received that one of the town’s historic fishing cobles ‘Three Brothers’ had become stuck in the mud at low tide.

There were several passengers on board who were unable to safely disembark onto the harbour.

After being tasked by the HM Coastguards, the volunteer crew of three launched the Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ at 2.58pm and headed towards Bridlington Harbour at good speed, reaching the coble in 2 minutes.

Bridlington volunteer lifeboat 'Ernie Wellings' entering Bridlington Harbour. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

The historic vessel was taking part in the annual Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival at the resort over the weekend. Due to the ebbing tide, the coble found itself grounded with 8 passengers aboard, unable to make a safe exit back to the jetty in Bridlington Harbour.

The situation was further compounded due to all the other boats in the harbour which were also left high and dry due to the low tide and unable to assist the stranded coble.

Thankfully, and due to the very low draft of the D-Class lifeboat, the volunteer crew of the RNLI managed to reach the stranded coble and all eight passengers were safely transferred from the coble to the Chicken Run pier within the harbour and all were back on dry land by 3.20pm.

The volunteer crew then returned to the beach, the lifeboat was recovered, washed down, refuelled and back ready for service by 3.35pm.

Ash Traves, Bridlington RNLI Helm, said: "It was clear, upon reaching the coble, that all the passengers were unable to make safe passage onto the harbour pier. Due to the tide conditions, without our assistance, there was no way they could have disembarked until late evening due to the tide.”

Ian Thompson, skipper of the ‘Three Brothers’, said: “Whilst going astern into our usual mooring, I managed to misjudge the depth of the water and sadly the rudder got stuck in the mud, and I was unable to move the coble any further as she grounded due to the low tide.

"Thankfully, the volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were soon on the scene and safely transferred everyone back to dry land, not a single person got their feet wet.