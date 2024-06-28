Bridlington RNLI rush to help windsurfer with a broken mast near Fraisthorpe

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were tasked by HM Coastguard at at 11.03am this morning, after a report had been received that a windsurfer had got into trouble 200 metres from the beach at Fraisthorpe.

The volunteer crew of three launched the Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ at 11.14am and headed towards Fraisthorpe at good speed, with a moderate south/west breeze in excellent visibility.

The RNLI crew reached the windsurfer within four minutes. The crew of the ILB found the casualty to be in good health and good spirits and well prepared.

However, whilst out sailing he had the misfortune to break his mast leaving him to the elements, which due to the offshore wind was pushing them away from the shoreline. Thankfully he was with friends on the beach and it was down to the quick thinking of his friends who called the HM Coastguards when the mast broke on the windsurf.

The ILB returned the windsurfer, with their equipment, to the beach at Fraisthorpe.

Jason Webber, Bridlington RNLI Helm, said: “Thankfully as the windsurfer was well prepared in advance of the sail, they had taken the precaution of letting someone on shore know their whereabouts, this helped us respond quickly and bring the casualty safely back to the beach.