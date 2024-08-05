Volunteer Jason Stephenson at the helm of Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat. Photo courtesy of RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers speed to aid a female casualty who was injured after an incident whilst water skiing.

At 3.45pm on Saturday (August 3) HM Coastguards requested the volunteers at Bridlington RNLI to launch the inshore lifeboat (ILB) ‘Ernie Wellings’ when a female was injured after an incident whilst water-skiing in the north bay.

The volunteer crew of three launched from the south beach at 4.02pm and were on the scene on the north beach by 4.10pm.

Upon arrival, the female casualty was found to be in considerable pain and was given casualty care by the volunteer RNLI crew. The volunteers waited with the casualty until she could be transferred over to the NHS ambulance service.

After departing the north beach, the ILB returned to the south beach at 5pm, was recovered, washed down and was back on service by 5.30pm.

Jason Stephenson, Bridlington volunteer Helm, said: “We arrived on scene and beached the ILB to assist HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeguards with the casualty who had made it ashore.

"The casualty was handed over to us as they were in severe pain. After an assessment we administered pain relief, which helped the casualty and allowed us to move her up the beach and away from the rising tide. We maintained observations and administered further pain relief for around 20 minutes until we handed the lady over to the Ambulance service.

“This was a multi-agency effort involving HM Coastguard teams, RNLI Lifeguards, Bridlington RNLI volunteers and the ambulance service. With the teams all working well together to achieve a successful evacuation and treatment of the casualty, we wish her a speedy recovery”.