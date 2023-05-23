Bridlington RNLI saves five passengers from an inflatable boat drifting out to sea
Bridlington’s inshore lifeboat, D-852 ‘Ernie Wellings’ received an assistance request from the coastguard at 1.34pm Sunday (21 May) and was launched at 1:50pm with a crew of three volunteers.
Drifting without any power, the rib was carrying five people who were all stranded off Fraisthorpe, south of Bridlington.
The volunteer RNLI crew arrived with the rib at 2pm and took it under tow, escorting the boat back to the East Riding of Yorkshire boat compound with all five individuals safely aboard.
The crew of the ILB arrived back on the south beach at Bridlington at 2.20pm and the lifeboat was recovered back to the lifeboat station, ready for service.
Jason Webber, Bridlington RNLI Volunteer Helm, said: “Thankfully the rib made swift contact with the coastguard after losing power.
"The weather today made the rescue a straightforward one and it was a simple task to return the rib and its occupants safely back to the boat compound.”