Bridlington RNLI volunteer goes on first call-out moments after passing Lifeboat Crew assessment
New recruit Kristina Batalina successfully passed as a Tier 1 D-Class Lifeboat Crew, and within minutes was sent on her first RNLI call out.
Bridlington RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina has been celebrating after passing as a Tier 1 D-Class Lifeboat crew last night, which included anchoring, veering down, towing and radio operations.
She didn’t have long to revel in her success, as within minutes of the boat being recovered onto the beach she went out on her first operational service call.
The volunteer crew went to the assistance of a person in the water.
A spokesperson said via Facebook: “Well done Kristina from all at Bridlington RNLI!”
