Bridlington RNLI volunteer goes on first call-out moments after passing Lifeboat Crew assessment

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Aug 2024, 15:26 BST
RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina took part in her first call-out last night, minutes after passing her Tier 1 D-Class lifeboat crew assessment. Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina took part in her first call-out last night, minutes after passing her Tier 1 D-Class lifeboat crew assessment. Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.
RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina took part in her first call-out last night, minutes after passing her Tier 1 D-Class lifeboat crew assessment. Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.
New recruit Kristina Batalina successfully passed as a Tier 1 D-Class Lifeboat Crew, and within minutes was sent on her first RNLI call out.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer Kristina Batalina has been celebrating after passing as a Tier 1 D-Class Lifeboat crew last night, which included anchoring, veering down, towing and radio operations.

She didn’t have long to revel in her success, as within minutes of the boat being recovered onto the beach she went out on her first operational service call.

The volunteer crew went to the assistance of a person in the water.

A spokesperson said via Facebook: “Well done Kristina from all at Bridlington RNLI!”

Related topics:Bridlington RNLILifeboat crewFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.