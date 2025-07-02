Bridlington Road Runner Paul Good first across line at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Bridlington Road Runner Paul Good was first across line at Saturday's North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Road Runners’ Paul Good raced to victory at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun in Wykeham in a brilliant PB time of 19:04 on Saturday morning, crossing the finish-line 23 seconds ahead of second-placed Alex Duthie.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good’s clubmate Dave Bond also shone, finishing in 14th place overall with 22:21 and Tina Calthorpe finished in 48:10.

At Sewerby parkrun, junior star Tyler Choat was the first BRR athlete across the line in a great time of 19:21, in fourth overall, and two places behind was clubmate Matt Worthington, in 20:16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Dyas was the third Bridlington club athlete in 12th position overall in 21:30, just a place and two seconds ahead of clubmate Darren Horton.

The first Brid Road Runner female, and second female overall, to finish was junior athlete Oceane Price, taking 37th place overall in 23:58.

Her sister Maelys Price was the second BRR female home in a time of 24:52, in 47th place overall, with Emma Choat the third Brid female to finish, clocking a time of 26:32 in 78th overall.

Tom Mullen claimed sixth place overall at the first ever Woodlands parkrun in Scarborough, clocking an impressive 18:55, as a field of 319 athletes ran along the over the former Scarborough to Whitby railway line, setting off from Sainsbury’s car park.

Clubmate Dom Bond snapped up ninth spot in 19:37, with Susan Bond finishing in 31:51.

​