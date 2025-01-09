Bridlington Road Runners make flying start to 2025 at alternative parkrun on New Year’s Day

Brid Road Runner Kevin Sissons, left, enjoys the New Year's Day Alternative Parkrun. Photos by TCF PhotographyBrid Road Runner Kevin Sissons, left, enjoys the New Year's Day Alternative Parkrun. Photos by TCF Photography
​Around 50 runners welcomed in New Year’s Day with the alternative “parkrun” five-kilometre course which sets off from Bridlington promenade and turns round at Sewerby Park back to its finish.

Phill Taylor led the charge for the Bridlington Road Runners club along with Paul Good and Steve Wilson, writes Thomas Fynn.

Mim Ireland and Mollie Holehouse took the plaudits as first and second Female. Ted and Daniel Imeson represented the yellow and blacks’ junior ranks at the event.

At Dalby parkrun Micah Gibson took first BRR finisher, with Andrew Gibson and Damien Probett in the top three for the club.

Heidi Baker, of Brid Road Runners, in action on New Year's Day.Heidi Baker, of Brid Road Runners, in action on New Year's Day.
The Porter family attended Pontefract, Simon, Amanda and Kirsten all completing the course together, it was another family affair at Hull where the Choats were in action, junior Tyler Choat shone for the Brid club taking top spot in 19:51.

The first official Sewerby parkrun of 2025 went ahead on Saturday in icy conditions, but still attracted a good number with 197 entrants of all abilities tackling the course.

After a hiatus from the course BRR’s Scott Hargreaves was first finisher in 18:21, Good earning a PB to complete in 19:11, James Briggs completed the Brid club’s male top three to finish in 20:20.

Jane Hounsome claimed second female and first Brid lady, Louise Taylor took a more leisurely approach to claim second Brid lady.

For the juniors it was James Ellerker, Charlie Smith and Alexander Fynn flying the flag all finishing with very good times.

