Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley, 15,​ eyes England top 10 spot

Hattie Langley won the U19 Girls' North East Aspire Regional Closed 2024 title.

​Bridlington’s rising squash star Hattie Langley has set her sights on moving up into the top 10 in England in her Under-17s age-group.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squash season is now in full swing with Scarborough College student Hattie, 15, having competed in various England Squash and European Squash Federation tournaments up and down the country so far this year.

Proud dad Mark said: “She retained her Bridlington Ladies Club Championship title in September and has also been selected again for Yorkshire and the North East of England this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will be playing for Yorkshire in the Inter-Counties Finals in Sheffield next April, as well as the North East of England in the England Aspire team championships, staged in Coventry, next June.

Young squash star Hattie Langley won the Bridlington Ladies Club Championship title again in September

“We've just got back from the British Junior Championship in Sheffield where she finished 12th overall in the Under-17 Girls' age category.”

Hattie, who is a member of Bridlington Squash Club and Beverley Squash Club, was pleased with her performances and is now knocking on the door of the top 10 in England.

The first European Squash Federation Tournament of the season, the Welsh Junior Open, resulted in a pleasing 10th place finish in the Under-17 Girls' age category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark added: “She heads up to Edinburgh for the Scottish Junior Open after the festive period before heading down to Birmingham for the British Junior Open in the new year.

Hattie Langley has been sponsored by West Building Supplies.

"Later on in the season she's heading over to the continent for the French and Dutch Junior Opens before summer training in America.

“Chris and Ollie West (West Building Supplies), Steve Flintoff (StrongerForLonger), Jo Hesletine (Fortis Mane Sports Therapist) and Shaw Thompson (Pineapple Joes) have kindly agreed to be Hattie's main sponsors, as well as the charities the Bridlington Lions Club and the Old Scardeburgian' Association.”

Chris West said: "West Building Supplies like to support local sporting talent and recognises the financial cost of tournament entry fees, transportation and accommodation costs incurred when trying to reach a higher level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hattie continues to impress us with her dedication, enthusiasm and enjoyment of the sport that we are delighted in continuing to help.

"The company recognises the devotion of her parents, Mark and Louise, and the huge contribution by her coach, Sid Bolton, of Silver Fox Coaching.

"Sid has been 'Mr Squash' in Bridlington for well over 40 years and his time and devotion in helping squash players young and old is amazing.”