​Bridlington Town AFC team up with Bridlington CYP

Bridlington Town have joined forces with Bridlington CYP in a new link-up.

Bridlington Town AFC and Bridlington CYP have announced the merging of Bridlington Town and Bridlington Rovers football teams and operations under one united identity.

A new role for football and coaching development will be appointed in due course with the specific mandate of establishing and growing a clear football pathway for all ages and genders in Bridlington, starting at age six and culminating in a genuine feeder into an aspirational first team, that for those with the right aptitude can offer a world class stepping stone into the professional game and beyond.

Opportunities for coaching, playing and all supporting functions will be generated as a result for kids and adults in the local community. Supporting functions such as social media, physio, statistics, health, administration will ensure that even those who do not wish to be on the pitch can benefit from this initiative.

The key highlights include: a unified identity, joint club name and aligned kits; role of football development to be appointed, a dedicated person, growing teams, driving player development and coaching excellence; cradle-to-grave offering comprehensive football programmes catering to all ages, from youth development to adult leagues.

There will also be a homegrown talent emphasis, a strategic focus on developing local youth players to represent and strengthen first teams, an expanded team structure, with new teams across all age groups, divisions and skill levels.

There will also be female football development initiatives to grow competitive and recreational women’s/girls’ programmes, enhanced player pathways with shared coaching expertise, training facilities and competition opportunities, improved fan experience with joint initiatives for matchday experience at all sites, community outreach with unified programmes for youth development, grassroots initiatives and charitable endeavors.

Brid Town owner/chairman Daniel Rogers will join Bridlington CYP/Rovers as a trustee, fostering unity and growth, while Brid CYP/Rovers members will participate in Town’s Advisory Steering Group, ensuring collaborative decision-making.

Ben Lawry, Chairman Bridlington CYP said: “Bridlington Town and Bridlington Rovers will unite, bringing together two of the oldest clubs in Bridlington and two of the biggest clubs in the area to make Bridlington a beacon of cooperation to provide football excellence, benefiting our community.”

Rogers added: “In 2023 a tentative partnership was formed with a motto ‘One Town, One Team’. Since the takeover of Bridlington Town AFC by HDM discussions have been ongoing with the trustees of Bridlington CYP on how to formalise this partnership. Today we are delighted to announce the finalisation of these efforts, and I’m honoured to join Bridlington CYP as a trustee and to welcome Andy and Ben to our advisory steering group to ensure that we push forward with tangible actions to deliver our joint plan for the community.”

“Our joint vision (Bridlington Town AFC and CYP) is to move football participation in the town forward by removing barriers and enabling all ages and gender to become involved in this initiative for the benefit of the community and the participants.

“The implications for this vision are that the future of football in Bridlington will change positively forever. Giving all who want to participate the opportunity to do so in an environment that nurtures those with the talent to progress but also enables those less talented to reach their potential without barriers of gender, race or religion.

“As a local lad who was born many years ago in the Avenue Hospital in the old town, I know how much this town means to me. I want the best for football in the area and for those who are or want to participate. Whether that be as players or those in the many supporting and nurturing roles that are critical to moving the sport forward and growing and maintaining the numbers involved.

“Joining our two clubs brings together a set of facilities and resources and people with unique skill sets specific to the town. People who care about football locally and histories that will now move on together.

“The opportunities ahead are challenging, exciting but ultimately achievable. Joining together is 100% the right thing to do to enable Bridlington Town and CYP to drive forward football for all in Bridlington and the surrounding area.

“Exciting times ahead – be part of it – support it – enjoy it.” – Gavin Branton, CEO, Bridlington Town AFC.

Future Objectives include:

Establish a Coach Development programme to provide high quality coaching to our teams

Develop integrated youth football through team development under 6 to under 23; Dedicated girls’/women’s coaching staff.

Competitive girls/womens teams.

Recreational programmes.

Enhance stadium facilities and matchday experiences.

Expand participation programs for underrepresented groups.

Continued partnership with education providers football scholarship and strategic partnerships with local schools and other organisations.