Bridlington Town FC bring back winger Will Annan and sign forward Casey Stewart

Will Annan has re-signed for Bridlington Town. Photo by Alexander Fynn

Bridlington Town have brought winger Will Annan back to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Brid head coach Mike Thompson said: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Will Annan from champions Cleethorpes Town.

"Will and Jake Day were my first conversations with lads that were external to the football club and to get Will in for our new look squad is superb news for the 2025-26 season.

"I tried to bring Will in on loan the week I came back to the club in January and it couldn’t be done but I’m really happy that he’s a Bridlington Town player now.

"Will scored nine goals in 41 games during Cleethorpes Town's title winning season and we know exactly what Will brings.

"Our final third is really starting to take shape and we are really looking forward to working with them all.

"Like all our signings this season, Will was just as excited to be here as I was to bring him in and that’s important to us this year and moving forward, the signings we make are thought about and only lads that will improve us.”

The attacker played for the club under Brett Agnew, before departing in 2022 for the Owls, where he has spent three seasons.

Town have also signed forward Casey Stewart for next season.

Thompson said: “I’m delighted to announce the signing of Casey Stewart from Silsden AFC.

"Casey was a title winner with Silsden last season, winning their Players' Player of the Season and top scorer at the club.

"In that title win, Casey scored 26 goals and assisted 21 in 35 games so we have a final third player with a real eye for goal.

"Very similar to the signing of Will Annan, we wanted a player that has pace and quality to aid us in the final third and in Casey we really have that.

"Casey has step three experience and we know what he brings to this group. He’s a lad that will fit into our group really well and that’s important to me too. I’m looking forward to welcoming Casey in for the 2025-26 season.”

Town have also activated the option in the contract of defender Tom Allan to retain him for the 2025-26 season, as well as retaining the services of Josh Barrett, Benn Lewis, Matty Dixon and forward Ahmed Salam.

Centre-back Dan Hartley will not be at Queensgate next season as the defender has opted to return to Liversedge next season.

Charlie Winfield, who impressed for Brid while on loan from Worksop last season, making 32 appearances and scoring twice, has signed for Bradford PA next season after being released by Worksop.

In memory of former keeper James Hitchcock, Brid Town will face Barton Town in a friendly at the Easy Buy Stadium on Saturday July 12.

Town will also host Winterton Rangers on Saturday July 19, 3pm kick-off.

In preparation for the 2025-26 season and hosting Scarborough Athletic, Town are hoping to make a number of improvements to the ground so they need a lot more volunteers to come and support during matchdays.

Please contact Gavin Branton on [email protected] if interested.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​