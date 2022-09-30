Bridlington volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew called out to long-distance rescue

The call for assistance was made at 10am requesting that the crew attend to collect a person out at sea on a support vessel some 65 miles north-east of Bridlington. Photo: Mike Milner/RNLI

The call for assistance was made at 10am requesting that the crew attend to collect a person out at sea on a support vessel some 65 miles north-east of Bridlington. Bridlington RNLI were informed that the individual required evacuating to a hospital, the medical advice was they should be transferred within 12 hours.

The vessel was 67 metre-long and 1830 tonnes from Great Yarmouth on gas rig stand-by duties, so was a big enough ship to provide the lifeboat with protection from the weather conditions to safely disembark the casualty from the support vessel’s rescue area.

Steve Emmerson, the Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, said: “Weather conditions were uncomfortable with a moderate wind on the way east to the casualty which increased to a strong breeze with moderate to large waves for the return trip.