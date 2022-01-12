British band Fairport Convention head to Milton Rooms in Malton - details of early bird tickets

British band Fairport Convention are heading to the Milton Rooms in Maltin as part of their spring tour and tickets are on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for the Friday May 20 gig, priced at £22 in an early bird offer until the end of March.

Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers since the 1960s, with 2022 being their 55th anniversary. During that time the band that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same - Fairport’s passion for performance.

The spring tour will present a mix of long-established Fairport favourites and some surprises from albums old and new including their latest album, Shuffle & Go, which was released just before the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Fairport Convention have won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and Radio 2 listeners voted their ground-breaking album Liege & Lief '’The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’'.

Their story has been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC4 and Sky Arts. The band features founding member Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals and Gerry Conway on percussion.

Milton Rooms venue manager Lisa Rich said: ‘’We are delighted to welcome such an iconic and brilliant live band to the newly-refurbished Milton Rooms for what should be a memorable night. We would urge people to take advantage of our early bird ticket offer which lasts until March 31 and make sure of their tickets.’’

Tickets are priced £22 until March 31 and £27 thereafter.