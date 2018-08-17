Britney Spears in Scarborough: Venue BANS bottles of water and umbrellas from tonight's concert

Strict rules have been released by the venue hosting Britney Spears' Piece of Me gig in Scarborough tonight.

Huge crowds are expected at the Open Air Theatre and there are a number of amendments to the normal entry rules.

No food or drink, including water, can be brought into the venue and your bag must be no bigger than a sheet of A4 paper.

Umbrellas are banned and none of the catering outlets will accept card payments.

The rules of entry for Britney at Scarborough Open Air Theatre (ticket holders only are permitted)

- Avoid bringing a bag if possible - if you do, it should be no larger than a sheet of A4 paper in width and not bulky. Bag searches will take place.

- No food or drink can be brought into the venue - this INCLUDES bottled water.

- Anyone needing to bring a drink for medical reasons should contact the venue on 01723 818111.

- Cans, glass items, alcohol, umbrellas and picnic hampers are all banned.

- As are illegal items such as drugs, weapons, laser pointers and fireworks.

- Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than three inches are not allowed.

- There is no cash machine inside the venue.

- Catering outlets do not accept card payments.