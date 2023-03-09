The society’s branch on Flowergate is collecting toiletries, household cleaning products, feminine hygiene products, toilet rolls and dental care items until the end of April to help the charity’s work in the local community.

Foodbank4Whitby and District is an independent charity which opened in January 2014 to meet an identified need in the community.

It was established with guidance and support from Yorkshire Coast Homes, Citizens Advice Bureau and North Yorkshire Council Children’s Centre and others.

Foodbank4Whitby will benefit from donations left at Yorkshire Building Society on Flowergate

Mark Jackson, branch manager at the Whitby branch of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We can’t ignore the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people from all walks of life here in our community and across the country, but we do want to use our central location to help Foodbank4Whitby boost their stocks to support the increasing number of people accessing their services.

“The cost-of-living is impacting people in all parts of our community, so donations from anyone in a position to support the cause will be most welcome.”

Items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.

For donations after 2:30pm contact the buildign society in advance so they can grant access to the branch.