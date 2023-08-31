News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Burniston girl inspiration for new fantasy art book 'Thorped' which aims to raise money for charity

A young lady from Burniston, Persephone Thorp, has been the inspiration for a fundraising collaboration between her father, Deryck Thorp, and famous Leeds based fantasy artist Anne Stokes.
By Sarah ThorpContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:50 BST

Starting during the Covid lockdowns, Anne posted one of her pictures on Facebook with a write up of the inspiration behind it, or pointing out details and their meanings.

Deryck started adding humorous alternative stories about the pictures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a while, fans of Anne’s artwork were waiting for Deryck’s stories for their daily dose of light hearted humour.

Heart Warrior by Anne StokesHeart Warrior by Anne Stokes
Heart Warrior by Anne Stokes
Most Popular

Each year, Anne choses a charity to help raise money for.

This year's charity is The Childrens Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF), based at Leeds General Infirmary.

CHSF was founded in 1988, it supports the childrens’s cardiac services in LGI.

Since then they have awarded over £10 million in grants to the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, its patients and their families, as well as funding important research proposals.

Deryck Thorp and Anne Stokes at Fantasy Forest FestivalDeryck Thorp and Anne Stokes at Fantasy Forest Festival
Deryck Thorp and Anne Stokes at Fantasy Forest Festival
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The funding has helped decorate the ward and supply toys to help the children feel more comfortable.

They give each child their own Katie bear after surgery. It has paid for training for the staff and even equipment.

To anyone who has a child with complex medical needs, these sorts of things are vital.

This is a charity which is very close to Deryck’s heart . Persephone was born with Down Syndrome and complex cardiac issues, which has required several open heart surgeries over the years at LGI, the first of which was when she was only 10 weeks old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When deciding the best way to raise money for the charity, Deryck and Anne decided to put together a book with Annes pictures and explanations, with Deryck’s alternative stories underneath.

Hence the concept of ‘Thorped’ was born.

To make the book even more special, Anne decided to paint a new picture especially for the book - Persephone with a dragon, which she titled ‘Heart Warrior’.

The book was launched at this years Fantasy Forest Festival at Sudeley Castle in Winchcomb.

Thorped can be purchased from Anne’s Etsy site www.etsy.com/1530733734.thorped or if you know Deryck, he has a hoard of books being guarded by his faithful pet dragon Mavis.

Related topics:Leeds