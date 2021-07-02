Burst water main causes road closure in Scarborough

A water main in Scarborough has burst, causing a road closure.

The water main on Commercial Street burst earlier this morning (July 2) and the road has had to be closed so that repairs can be carried out.

North Yorkshire County Council are currently on site with Yorkshire Water engineers.

North Yorkshire Police said the escape of water may lead to low water pressure in the surrounding area.

It is not yet know when the road will reopen.

A police spokesperson said: "It is unknown at this moment whether any properties have lost all water if you are having supply issues, please contact Yorkshire Water."

North Yorkshire County Council are asking people to avoid the area.