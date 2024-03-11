Bus driver assaulted in Whitby - police launch investigation

Police have launched an investigation after a bus driver was assaulted in Whitby.
The incident happened on The Parade at around 11.15pm on Saturday February 17.

A passenger was reported to have assaulted the driver through the door partition.

Police are asking people to come forward to help identity of the man in the CCTV image.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a bus driver was assaulted in Whitby.North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a bus driver was assaulted in Whitby.
Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240029943.

