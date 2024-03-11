Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on The Parade at around 11.15pm on Saturday February 17.

A passenger was reported to have assaulted the driver through the door partition.

Police are asking people to come forward to help identity of the man in the CCTV image.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathaniel Stott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.