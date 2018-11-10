Bus shelter on 128 route is met with negativity

As a regular user of the 128 through Kirkbymoorside and reader of the town blog I was dismayed by the handful of negative comments on the proposed Eastbound bus shelter.

Examples follow: Why could there not be a shelter uptown? (This was rejected long ago over fears of vandals meeting in it.) Why should the travellers from this stop not be able to endure exposure like everyone else? What about the safety issue for drivers entering the traffic? (This has been carefully reviewed at North Yorkshire County Council Highways.)

I was encouraged by Eden Blythe’s strong advocacy on the blog for the regulars who use the stop (Kirkbymoorside Blog, October 24), and over the summer have shared experiences with some passengers at the stop and in winters past.

I have witnessed venturers boarding in torrential rain - no shop doorways there for them - and remember that in very cold snaps - when the road uptown was impassable to all vehicles- many new out of town passengers, sprightly or not, had to use this stop, alongside Kirkby folk.

Please remember responses via Kirkbymoorside Town Clerk for the county council by Friday, November 9, as indicated in ‘The Moorsider’. Copies obtainable at Kirkbymoorside Library.

John Dean

Beadlam

Nawton

York

