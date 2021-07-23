Busiest year ever for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team as biker injured at Dalby Forest
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team have said 2021 is the busiest year since their formation after they were called to their 60th incident yesterday.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 11:24 am
The rescue team were called to Dalby Forest at 2.12pm yesterday to reports of an injured mountain biker.
The incident is the 60th call-out for the team so far this year, their busiest ever since they were founded in 1965.
A team of two were sent to the scene to support a Forest Ranger who was already helping the injured biker.
The woman had suffered a significant cut to her knee, and after the wound had been dressed she was taken to the visitor centre where an ambulance was waiting.