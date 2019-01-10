Mount Hotel's new owners to target cyclists and walkers who visit Scarborough

A hotel described as 'one of Scarborough's gems' has new owners and will be getting a new look later this year.

The Mount Hotel has been bought by leisure brand Bike and Boot Inns, which offers accommodation to people who enjoy short breaks which feature cycling and walking.

The 50-bedroom, five storey hotel was previously owned and operated by the Lothian family from Glasgow for several years, but they had decided to sell in order to relocate back to Scotland.

Stewart Lothian said: “It is with a heavy heart that the family chose to sell the hotel which was largely for logistical reasons given the commuting distances between Scarborough and Glasgow. Our strong hopes were that The Mount would be sold for ongoing use and to a buyer who would invest and reinvigorate the hotel.”

Bike and Boot Inns is led by industry specialists Simon Rhatigan and Simon Kershaw. Mr Kershaw said, “This is our first acquisition and our intention is to roll out the brand, initially across the North of England in key leisure and tourist locations, such as coastal towns and national parks.

"Our target client base is the short break market but with facilities for cyclist, walkers, dog owners and those who simply enjoy some of the most beautiful areas in the country.”

Bike and Boot Inns plan to undertake significant investment, alterations and upgrades to the hotel, with The Mount to reopen, fully refurbished and rebranded, this summer.

Mark Worley, director at Christie & Com, which handled the sale, added: “With its elegant Georgian style façade and grand bedroom suites, most of which boast stunning views, The Mount is truly one of Scarborough’s gems.

“The sale of The Mount attracted a huge amount of interest and a number of credible offers and this deal, along with the recent Christie & Co sales of the 115 bedroom Crown Spa and the smaller 24 bedroom Ryndle Court Hotel, both in Scarborough, illustrate a good demand for sizeable hotels, not only in Scarborough but across Yorkshire and the North."