Work restarts to extend Scarborough's Premier Inn hotel

Work is set to finally resume on a scheme to convert Scarborough’s former Constitution Club into a hotel extension.

Planning permission was granted for the third time in 2017 by Scarborough Borough Council to turn the building, known locally as the Con Club, into a 90 bedroom extension to the town’s existing Premier Inn.

Approval for the demolition of the building was originally granted in 2015 but, due to spiraling development costs, the plans were changed for a second time before demolition work on the building in Huntriss Row began.

However, work was forced to stop abruptly in January 2017 when heritage groups were successful in having the front of the building Grade II Listed, much of the rear of the property had already been demolished.

Plans to transform the now listed building were passed in May of the same year but since that time work has not progressed.

This week, work to create the extension, which will link the building with the Premier Inn in nearby Falconers Road, will restart.

PDR Construction posted that scaffolding would be erected to clean and inspect the stonework. The features will also be recorded as part of the planning permission includes the removing the top floor of the building and adding an extra storey in before putting the roof back on again.

In a letter to local businesses, PDR Construction said: “All the investment in Huntriss Row, both recent and present, will enhance the area and hopefully bring more custom, certainly with an additional 90 bedrooms adding to the existing hotel numbers and the reception [of the Premier Inn] being relocated to Huntriss Row the activity and number of potential customers to your business will increase greatly in the long run.”

With the extension, the total number of bedrooms at the Premier Inn will total approximately 190.