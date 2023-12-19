Busy day for Scarborough fire crews as they attend six incidents in less than 24 hours

Firefighters from Scarborough Fire Station have attended a varied range of incidents over the past 24 hours.

Fire Station Crew Members at the ready Rich Hodgson,Ross Flinton,and Martin Imeson

At 2.22pm, a crew responded to a call from occupants in a car park on North Street after the barrier failed and multiple vehicles were trapped in the car park.

Firefighters used small tools to open the barrier and release the vehicles.

At 4.47pm, crews responded to a report of smoke in the top floor of a residential property on Longwestgate.

On arrival, they found a pillow that had caught fire due to being in close proximity to a halogen lamp which resulted in smoke logging on the top floor.

Firefighters removed the pillows from the property and ventilated.

They gave advice to the occupant and carried out a safe and well check.

At 6.21pm, crews attended a small fire in the open at Quarry Mount which was confirmed to be an old mattress set alight in woodland.

They extinguished using a hose reel.

At 6.33pm, crews assisted a male that had become trapped in his mobility scooter when it fell on its side.

They righted the mobility scooter and ensured it was safe and the male was uninjured.

At 1.23am on December 19, on Stepney Road, crews assisted police with bringing a female down to safety from a rooftop using a triple extension ladder.

At 6.11am, crews attended a small fire in the entrance to allotments in Barrowcliff. The cause is believed to be deliberate.