Busy Kittrick in talks with old and new players

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has yet to take a breather since the season's climax.

Kittrick's phone has hardly left his ear as he prepares for the new campaign in fresh territory of the Evo-Stik Premier.

He is now set to meet all of the current squad, while at the same time, preparing to add new additions to the Boro ranks.

"It is just a busy time and we are working hard to get things right," said Kittrick.

"I want to speak to every player in our current squad to sort things out with each of them.

"We have invited everyone down to pre-season training at the end of next month, but we need to hammer out a few things before then.

"At the same time we are looking to recruit players as well, but they have to be the right ones to take us forward.

"There is no point in bringing in players for the sake of it. We want ones with the experience of the league that we are going into and above."

Meanwhile, Boro have confirmed their first three friendlies of pre-season.

They will play a Scarborough Saturday League rep team in the Steve Adamson Trophy at Scarborough RUFC on July 10.

That is followed by a trip to Bridlington Town on July 17 for the Dave Holland Memorial Trophy against Boro's former landlords.

Boro have also confirmed that they will head to Mill Lane on August 9 for a battle with Pickering Town.