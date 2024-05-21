Busy weekend for Whitby RNLI in Fish and Ships and anniversary celebrations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a jam-packed weekend for volunteers at Whitby RNLI with celebrations – and a shout.

Two of the Whitby RNLI volunteers, Ally and Jamie, as well as station chairman Mike Major, headed over to Wakefield for the 200th anniversary

Volunteer crew member Ally Brisby said: ‘We had a fantastic evening at Wakefield Cathedral celebrating the bicentenary of the RNLI.

"It was a true commemoration of our past, celebration of the present and inspiration for the future.

Whitby RNLI members were in Poole, Dorset, for a lifeboat festival.

“We had musical interludes from Wakefield Grammar School foundation string quartet and Brass Quintet, vocal arrangements from acappella group Ensemble Pro Victoria and divine performances by Wakefield Cathedral Choir.”

Meanwhile the crew of the former rowing boat William Riley were making their way to the south coast to take part in the Poole Lifeboat Festival, along with some of Whitby’s volunteer crew who travelled to support them.

Barry Brown, Whitby RNLI’s station manager and coxswain of the William Riley, said: “The parade of sail was a real highlight and it was moving to see both modern and historic lifeboats take to the water in Poole harbour.

“Over 50 lifeboats took part including The William Riley, one of the oldest boats there, built in 1909.

Whitby lifeboat is called out to help a commercial angling boat which had suffered mechanical failure.

“We are grateful that the support of the charity over the last 200 years has meant that our crew are in the most up-to-date technology, crafted right here in Poole, made especially for the needs of the RNLI enabling them to stay safe as they save lives at sea.”

In Whitby, volunteers were busy showing people around the lifeboat and station as part of the town’s Fish and Ships festival.

Station coxswain Howard Fields said: ‘I would like to thank the crew for giving up their time this weekend to welcome members of the public to the station, the comments and feedback that have followed are testament to their efforts and show how passionate our volunteers are about the RNLI and Saving Lives as Sea.

As the weekend drew to a close the crew were called out on a shout.

Launch Authority Stephen Upright said: ‘The all weather lifeboat was tasked to assist a commercial angling boat which had suffered mechanical failure.