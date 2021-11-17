Caedmon College Whitby and Eskdale School students take over Captain Cook Museum

The Captain Cook Museum takeover team.

Takeover day is an event run with Kids in Museums where yooungsters all over the country will take over museums on the same day.

The students were given lots of roles, including answering calls, interviewing visitors, giving tours of the museum to the public, running the press office (we took plenty of pictures) and Caedmon School even made our own display!

Plenty of visitors came for tours and a look round and left with big happy smiles.

Molly and Dex ran the press office.

The students in the press office were out and about interviewing students, staff and the inquisitive guests.

There was also a lot of interest in the pupils who were showing a table of handling objects, including spices and weapons that had been brought back from Captain Cook’s travels.

While walking about, the visitors paused to give their opinions on the museum and how it’s being run.

One of our visitors, an American tourist named Amy said: “I like it a lot, this is something I will never forget,” and her husband, Randy, stated, “Its super cool and great.”

Pupils enjoying the Captain Cook Museum's kangaroo sculpture.

A student from Eskdale, Ashya, who was working as a tour guide, said: “I think it’s a good way to learn more about history in a place that’s not school.

“I think the museum is very educational because you learn a lot about plants and people.”

At the end of Ashya’s tour, visitor Michael complemented her good knowledge of the artefacts and the museum.

He also complemented the front desk, Ariella and Katy, for being organised.

An Eskdale student putting up a sign she has written.

A student from Caedmon College, Emily, who was in the ‘End of the Earth’ room showing a mini exhibition made by the pupils, said: “ It’s very historical and I’m very excited to get people coming into our room.”

Other Caedmon students, Ariella and Fynn, both agreed that it’s a good and exciting experience because it gives young people the opportunity to work in a museum.

Miriam, who works at the museum and organised the day, said: “We’re so delighted with how professional and articulate the pupils are and I want to thank them for their amazing behaviour and contributions on the day.