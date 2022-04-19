Campers warned after pitching tent on 'dangerous' overhanging cliff edge near Saltburn

The campers were warned by rescue teams after pitching their tent in a dangerous place.

Staithes and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Teams went to warn the campers who had set up a tent on the cliff edge at Huntcliff near Saltburn on Friday April 15.

Rescuers found the tent pitched on an overhanging section of the cliff edge and warned the campers of the unstable nature of the coastal cliffs, who then rapidly relocated.

A Staithes Coastguard spokesperson said: "The cliffs along this coast are unstable and rockfalls are a daily occurrence. It is really not safe to loiter, far less camp overnight on the cliff edge as the cliffs can slip without warning."

Police fined two people after a tent was pitched on a clifftop near Staithes in 2021, pictured. (Photo: Alistair Smith)

It follows a similar incident in March 2021, after a family were fined by police for pitching their tent on a cliff edge known for landslips near Staithes.

The pair and a young child had spent the night camped near Port Mulgrave, near Staithes, on the Cleveland Way.

Police were called by HM Coastguard who had received a report from a member of the public concerned about the precarious location of a tent.