North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a four-vehicle crash on Seamer Road at 11.49am on Monday October 10.

A spokesperson said firefighters stabilised a car and helped to remove a woman from the vehicle and into the care of paramedics.

North Yorkshire Police set up a cordon on the main road, close to the junction with Falsgrave Road, outside the Shell petrol station.

A police cordon was in place for several hours during the multi-agency incident.

The area was inaccessible to traffic for several hours and drivers were urged to avoid the scene. It later reopened shortly before 2pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said one of its emergency ambulances came across the crash at 11.49am with an additional ambulance and rapid response vehicle dispatched to the scene.

The Trust said one patient was taken to Scarborough Hospital and another two were checked over by paramedics at the scene but did not need to attend hospital.

Two fire engines and several police vehicles were pictured at the scene, close to the exit of the Shell petrol station forecourt.

