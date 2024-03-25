Car found ablaze in forestry car park at Harwood Dale between Scarborough and Whitby
A VW golf car was found ablaze in a forestry car park at Harwood Dale in what was suspected to have been arson.
An appliance from Scarborough was called to the scene at 11.52pm on Saturday March 23, when they found the vehicle well alight.
The fire crew extinguished the blaze using water from a hose reel jet, foam, E-draulic spreaders, a forced entry tool, a thermal imaging camera and lighting.
The vehicle suffered 100% fire damage and the cause is believed to be deliberate.
The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police to investigate.