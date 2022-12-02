Car hits electricity pylon in Ebberston, near Scarborough
North Yorkshire fire crews were called to an incident where a car hit an electricity pylon in the early hours of Friday morning.
At 3.11am on Firday December 2, crew from Pickering Fire Station responded to a request from police to make a vehicle safe after it had left the road and come to rest against an electricity pylon in a field.
The female driver, who was in her 50s, was unharmed and out of the vehicle – a Dacia Duster.
Fire crew made the car safe by disconnecting the battery and confirmed that the pylon was undamaged.
Later the same morning, at 4:39am on Cliff Bridge Terrace, Scarborough, Scarborough crew were requested and stood by, with police, for a female on a flat roof approx 20 feet from the ground.
Less than an hour later, the young female moved from the edge and was taken into the care of police.