News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Car hits electricity pylon in Ebberston, near Scarborough

North Yorkshire fire crews were called to an incident where a car hit an electricity pylon in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Louise Perrin
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 7:52am

At 3.11am on Firday December 2, crew from Pickering Fire Station responded to a request from police to make a vehicle safe after it had left the road and come to rest against an electricity pylon in a field.

The female driver, who was in her 50s, was unharmed and out of the vehicle – a Dacia Duster.

Hide Ad

Fire crew made the car safe by disconnecting the battery and confirmed that the pylon was undamaged.

Fire crews were called to a vehicle which hit a pylon at 3.11am on Friday morning

Most Popular

Later the same morning, at 4:39am on Cliff Bridge Terrace, Scarborough, Scarborough crew were requested and stood by, with police, for a female on a flat roof approx 20 feet from the ground.

Less than an hour later, the young female moved from the edge and was taken into the care of police.

Scarborough