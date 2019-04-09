Caravans destroyed by fire at Eastfield, Scarborough

Two derelict caravans have been destroyed by a fire in Eastfield.

North Yorkshire fire and rescue service attended the incident in the rear garden of a domestic property on Westway at around 6.25pm on Monday.

Both caravans were totally destroyed and the cause is believed to be deliberate.

Shortly after 8pm, firefighters were also called out to deal with a rubbish fire inside a derelict building on Station Road, Scalby.

They used one hose reel jet, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera.

The cause of this incident is also thought to be deliberate.