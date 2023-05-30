News you can trust since 1882
Careless discarded barbecue sparks blaze at Elleron Lake, near Pickering

A carelessly discarded barbecue caused a blaze of around 25 square metres in an area of bracken at Elleron Lake, around six miles from Pickering, yesterday (Monday May 29).
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 08:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 08:23 BST

A fire crew from Malton was called at 12.32pm to extinguish the fire, using water from a hose reel jet.

Advice on the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue site says: “Please don't light disposable barbecues on dry grassland.

"Never leave barbecues unattended, and don't put them to too close to fences, hedges or other items that could catch fire.”

A fire crew from Malton was called to extinguished a blazing area area of bracken in Pickering.A fire crew from Malton was called to extinguished a blazing area area of bracken in Pickering.
