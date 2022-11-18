Cause of fire at Scarborough pub The Byways revealed following an investigation

Five fire engines from Pickering, Malton, Filey and Scarborough attended the scene, and the fire was out within hours.A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that following an investigation: “The fire is believed to have started from the tumble dryer.”

A spokesperson for The Byways said: “We’d like to thank the emergency services for their prompt attendance on Sunday evening after a fire broke out in an empty flat above the pub.

“All our team and customers were evacuated safely and fortunately no-one was seriously harmed.

The fire started in an unoccupied upstairs flat

“The majority of the pub is undamaged and we’re hoping to be back open very shortly, but we need to carry out a few important safety checks first.”

Staff at the pub have been overwhelmed by the messages of support received from the local community and took to their Facebook page to say thank you.

A recent post read: “A lot of you may have already heard about the upsetting events of last Sunday’s fire.

“Many of you have already reached out to send condolences and well wishes to our team which we appreciate immensely.

Five fire engines attended the scene

“Thank you so much to anyone who has taken the time to check in on us while we’ve been working behind closed doors this week.

“Our doors will be open as soon as we are deemed safe to do so and we look forward to welcoming you all back.”

Nobody was seriously injured during the blaze

