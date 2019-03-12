CBBC cameras at the ready to capture Filey Steampunk magic in May

Steampunk Filey have called for under-16 volunteers to help out, when CBBC head to the town to film over the weekend.

Cameras are due in the town on Saturday 18 May, and Steampunk Filey require as many under-16s dressed up in Steampunk clothing to take part in a parade.

The parade is due to take place around 4pm, with a demo of tea duelling happening after.

The filming coincides with the town's Steampunk weekend, taking place over 18 and 19 May.

There will be a prize for best dressed Steampunk child, as well as some goody bags for tea duellers.