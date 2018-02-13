CCTV images released after scrap metal theft at Hunmanby

CCTV images have been issued of two men police want to speak to following a break-in at a scrap metal dealers in Hunmanby.

It happened between 7pm and midnight on Saturday 10 February when a quantity of scrap was stolen from the premises in Hunmanby Industrial Estate.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the people shown in the CCTV images.

Anyone who can help or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Vicky Mason, or email Vicky.Mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 080055111.

Please quote reference 12180024445 when passing on information.