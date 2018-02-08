CCTV images released following Hunmanby pub burglary

A laptop, 15 bottles of spirits and a large amount of crisps and chocolate are among the items stolen from a Hunmanby pub.

Police investigating a burglary at the Royal Oak pub in Hunmanby have released CCTV images of two men they want to trace.

Money was taken from the safe and entertainment machines at the pub in Moor Road, off the A165.

A laptop computer was also stolen, along with more than 15 bottles of spirits – mainly rum, gin and wiskey – 30 bottles of beer and alcopops and a large amount of crisps and chocolate bars.

It happened at around 2.10am on Monday, 29 January 2018.

Police believed that thieves used a crowbar to enter the building before forcing open a fruit machine and two toy dispensing machines.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “These are good-quality images and we hope that someone will be able identify the men pictured.

“We’d urge anyone who thinks they might know them, has been offered items for sale or has any other information about the incident to get in touch.”

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Thomas Eaglestone. Or email PC Eaglestone on Thomas.Eaglestone@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 12180016325 when sharing information.