CCTV systems upgraded after £50,000 injection

A £50,000 upgrade to three Yorkshire towns’ CCTV systems is now up and running.

The charity Ryedale Cameras in Action (RCIA) was founded in 1997 to manage and to raise funds for the town centre CCTV for Malton, Norton and Pickering.

In the last few years, the trustees recognised that the original system was old, unreliable and expensive and there was a need to explore what would make a suitable replacement that was both affordable, digital with IP, high-definition and generally as future-proof as possible.

Martin Dales, Chairman and a founder member of RCIA, said: “On behalf of the trustees I want to thank all those who have shown their support to fund a replacement system when there are so many other pressures on finances: these include Malton Town Council, Norton Town Council, Pickering in Business, Fitzwilliam Malton Estate, Malton and Norton businesses, Ryedale District Council and North Yorkshire Moors Railway.”

The system is permanently on and recording 24/7 every day of the year and is monitored for RCIA by Scarborough Borough Council at their CCTV suite: within a few days of the system going live, it was being utilised by the police.

Inspector Martin Dennison, North Yorkshire Police, said: “The system is already proving its worth as it has helped us with our inquiries into criminal activity in all three towns. Those who wish to offend in our towns need to know they will be apprehended and the CCTV is a valuable tool along with the work of local officers and PCSOs to ensure this happens.”

Annual running costs are being met by Malton Town Council, Norton Town Council and Pickering in Business on behalf of their communities.

Martin Dales said: “Whilst Malton and Norton have had continuous CCTV coverage throughout the last 21 years, Pickering’s cameras were turned off and removed in 2013 following a decision by Pickering Town Council to cease funding.

“It is therefore very pleasing to have Pickering back on board in the replacement scheme due to the enthusiastic support of Pickering in Business and North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

“I do hope residents and businesses alike will support Pickering in Business in helping them raise the funds they need annually.”