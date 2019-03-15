Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi to play a second date at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre after huge demand for first show

Scottish chart-topper Lewis Capaldi will play a second gig at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre, after huge demand for his first show.

It was announced earlier this week that he would play the Open Air Theatre on Saturday, July 20, and after a surge for tickets this morning, a second date was announced.

The 'Somebody You Loved' singer will now return to the UK's biggest open-air arena on Friday, August 30 for a second gig, with tickets already on sale.

---> Here are the acts announced so far for Scarborough Open Air Theatre's 2019 summer season

Lewis’ eagerly awaited debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish’ Extent will be released on May 17.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2017, with his debut release ‘Bruises’, Lewis has sold out no fewer than three back-to-back headline tours.

The young Scotsman has achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, amassed more than 330 million plays across streaming services and was shortlisted for the 2019 Brits Critics’ Choice award.

As well as selling more than 90,000 tickets for his own headline shows, Lewis has also joined such musical peers as Sam Smith, Rag’n’ Bone Man, Bastille and Niall Horan on tour, playing to audiences in excess of 500,000.

His Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: “Lewis Capaldi is fast becoming one of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation and we are delighted he is coming to Scarborough OAT this summer.

“He has just scored his first UK Number 1 single, with the sensational ‘Someone You Loved’, and is one of the UK’s most sought after live performers with a string of sell out concerts throughout 2018 and again in 2019.

“Lewis’ debut album is going to be one of the records of the year and so we cannot wait to welcome him here. I am sure music fans will be beating a path to the Yorkshire coast in their droves for what promises to be an unmissable show.”

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are now on sale via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).