Four firefighter crews from Whitby, Lythe and Danby were called to a large crop fire in Egton, believed to measure 200 square metres, at 12.22pm on Friday August 5.

Crews said the fire was caused by an overhead junction box having an electrical malfunction. The flames were extinguished using four hose reel jets, beaters, backpack sprayers and a thermal imaging camera.

A wheelie bin blaze in Scarborough spread to nearby garden fencing and required one fire engine to be called to Blueberry Way at 10.42pm on Saturday August 6.

Firefighters were called to several incidents across Scarborough borough over the weekend.

Firefighters believe the fire was started deliberately and used one hose reel jet to put out the flames and dampen down the surrounding area.

Later, crews were called to an automatic fire alarm activation at a public car park on North Street in Scarborough at 12.38am. Officers said it was activated maliciously.

Fire crews from Filey and Scarborough were called to a home at 4.29am after a report of the smell of smoke in the kitchen. Firefighters said it was a false alarm and the smell of heat was caused due to the central heating being on a high setting.

Firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on the A165 at Filey on Sunday August 7 at 8.23am. Passengers were out of the vehicles when crews arrived, who made the vehicles safe.