The children in Willow class at Hackness School have been working hard to put together this year's nativity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The nativity is about a grumpy camel called Humph who begins to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Mrs Mosely, class teacher of Willow Class, said: "It is such a joy to see the children perform in their nativity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our reception children only joined us in September this year and it is incredible that they have learnt all the songs and have the confidence to stand on stage, in front of their families.

Children at the dress rehearsal

"Willow class is a mixed age class of Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children.

"The story was narrated by our confident Year 2 pupils who lead the audience through the story.