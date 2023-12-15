News you can trust since 1882
Children from Hackness School get the 'Humph' this Christmas

The children in Willow class at Hackness School have been working hard to put together this year's nativity.
By Janet SpittalContributor
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:41 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:42 GMT
The nativity is about a grumpy camel called Humph who begins to understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Mrs Mosely, class teacher of Willow Class, said: "It is such a joy to see the children perform in their nativity.

"Our reception children only joined us in September this year and it is incredible that they have learnt all the songs and have the confidence to stand on stage, in front of their families.

Children at the dress rehearsal Children at the dress rehearsal
"Willow class is a mixed age class of Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 children.

"The story was narrated by our confident Year 2 pupils who lead the audience through the story.

"The singing was lively and fun and all the children enjoyed their experience.”