Chime in the new year in Scarborough with top violinist André Rieu

André Rieu New Year Concert from Sydney

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough , Saturday January 6 at 7pm and Sunday January 7 at 3pm

The holiday season is upon us. As we look forward to the New Year, music fans across the country will be treated to André Rieu’s first ever New Year’s Concert, recorded in Sydney exclusively for cinema audiences to be shown on the big screen.

Recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall in Australia, the violinist will present a new concert to hundreds of thousands of fans in cinemas – the perfect way to chime in the New Year.

Commenting ahead of the cinema event, André said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas

“To perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall was a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world. We have lots of surprises so look forward to sharing on the night.

“New Years is always such a special time for me and my family, so I hope we can all come together to chime in the celebrations for 2019.”

The majestic Sydney Town Hall in Sydney provides beautiful intimacy for this unique, first time performance, where he is joined by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for over 31 years.

Bringing the music alive and enthralling fans were 160 dancers, all captured in HD for the big screen with 18 cameras.

In addition, the maestro welcomes his world class Sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as he presents a spectacular festive concert of hope and hits, with a repertoire consisting of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

Presented by leading event cinema specialist Piece Of Magic Entertainment, the concert will be hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who takes cinema audiences behind the scenes of the concert.

Tickets: 01723 370541