Christmas Artisan Pop-up Shop to take place in new venue - Mandy Apple Gallery, Scarborough

This year’s original Christmas Artisan Market, formerly held at the Royal Hotel, will this year take place at the Mandy Apple Gallery on Newborough.
By Yvonne ParryContributor
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:42 GMT
The event, organised by the Etsy North Yorkshire Coast & Moors team, features a selection of different local artisan makers each day.

It takes place on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 December from 10am to 4pm and is free to attend.

Yvonne Parry, spokesperson for the event, said: “We are really looking forward to our new venue and this year’s selection of artisan makers.

The Christmas Artisan Pop-Up Shop will take place at Mandy Apple on NewboroughThe Christmas Artisan Pop-Up Shop will take place at Mandy Apple on Newborough
“This is our fifth annual Christmas event and we'll have about 10 stallholders each day selling their own unique creations and crafts.”

The crafts that will be represented include textiles, original art, jewellery, mosaics, greeting cards, illustrations, quirky original art, glassware, homeware and more.

Ms Parry said: “This event has such a fabulous selection of local artists and a great festive atmosphere.

“We really look forward to welcoming our wonderful customers and sellers at our new venue.”

