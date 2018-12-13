Christmas food market exceeds expectations

Malton was full of seasonal cheer as the Christmas Food and Gift Market offered lots of great goodies for eager shoppers hoping to get their hands on the finest range of artisan treats and treasures.

The two-day market saw many of the festive stalls beat expectations due to high demand for this season’s fresh food, drink and gifts.

There was a great turnout at the Christmas Food and Gift Market.

Visitors were able to purchase festive essentials including freshly prepared local speciality ‘Yorkshire Pots’ – boned out game birds put inside each other with various stuffings – big enough to feed 12 people!

There was a massive selection of fine cheeses and chutneys to make the cheeseboard complete and for the sweet-toothed out there, festive favourites such as mince-pie crepes with frangipane brandy butter were a must to be enjoyed.

Tom Naylor Leyland, director of Visit Malton CIC said: “Malton was certainly the place to be for finding those unique gifts on your Christmas lists, like homemade wreaths, pies, chocolate displays, leather goods and homewares.

“The Funtime Express train toured the Market Place and the rides on the helter-skelter were a must for families, plus the Christmas choir filled the town with traditional carols, and both the Malton White Star Band and Festive Brass kept the crowds entertained with festive tunes.

Lance Underwood from Yorkshire Wold Sausage Ltd.

“It was great fun for all!”

Lance Underwood, from Yorkshire Wold Sausage, said: “The stall was even busier than last year, we have definitely beaten our target!”

The resident shops in town also benefited from the Christmas Food and Gift Market, with some reporting that their sales were up 25% on their previous best.

Jim Mcmillan from Mcmillans of Malton said: “It was our busiest day ever trading in town, in fact I didn’t get to eat my lunch until 4pm!

The band entertains shoppers as they look for Christmas bargains.

“I know many of the shops in town made the most out of being a part of the event, it was such a fantastic opportunity for sales.”