Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team called to help woman with leg injury in Glaisdale near Whitby

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to help assist woman with lower leg injury near Glaisdale on Thursday (June 8).
By Louise Perrin
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 08:18 BST

The teams assistance was requested by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to support one of their crews en route to a report of a woman with a lower leg injury, after a fall on land approximately two miles south-west of Glaisdale village.

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter also attended the scene.

Two Team Land Rovers with six personnel onboard were sent from the team’s base.

Both air and land ambulances attended the incident - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue TeamBoth air and land ambulances attended the incident - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
Both air and land ambulances attended the incident - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
After assessment and treatment by the YAS and YAA crews, the casualty was loaded onto an ambulance scoop-stretcher and carried by team members for approximately 100-metres up a grass slope to a waiting land ambulance for onward treatment at hospital.

Seventeen team members were involved, although some were stood down before they arrived, as there were sufficient numbers on scene.

The incident lasted for approximately 90 minutes plus return travel time back to Base, homes and work.

