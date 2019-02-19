Climate change activists to hold protest ahead of Scarborough Council's budget

A protest will be held by an environmental group ahead of Scarborough Council setting its budget on Friday March 1.

Xtinction Rebellion has announced it will be protesting outside the town hall to hold the authority to its promise to be carbon neutral by 2030.

The council backed a motion brought by Green Party councillors Mark Vesey and Dilys Cluer last month to commit funds to this aim.

Following further discussions with Cllr Cluer one of the motion’s proposals, creating a new job for someone to oversee this within the council, will not be carried out at this time.

Instead, the responsibility for climate change and carbon neutrality will be added to a cabinet member’s portfolio from May.

A statement from Xtinction Rebellion said: “On Friday March 1 the council will finalise the budget and make a decision on making an appointment.

“The council need to know the depth of feeling from people in Scarborough and be persuaded to make the right decision.

“To this end, Xtinction Rebellion (Climate Emergency) is organising a pavement demonstration outside the Town Hall from 12.30pm on Friday March 1. The group welcomes all concerned citizens to join this action.”