Coastguard called after man falls six metres onto rocks at Thornwick Bay, Flamborough

The man was carried from the beach on a Coastguard stretcher - Image: Bridlington Coastguard

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team came to the aid of a man who had fallen six metres from a ledge into rocks at Thornwick Bay, Flamborough at 9.15pm on Sunday evening (July 28).

Upon arrival at the scene, a team were deployed down the steps onto the beach at Thornwick, where the man was located laid on a paddleboard which had been used by friends to get him out of the water.

A casualty care assessment was undertaken and due to the mechanism of injury (fall from height) and a head injury, it was decided that the casualty would be immobilised onto a Coastguard stretcher.

The team immobilised the casualty, packaged him onto a stretcher and then determined the best method of extraction.

The scene of the accident - Image: Bridlington Coastguard

It was decided a carry out would be most suitable to the top of the cliff, further monitoring of the casualty took place during this time.

Once at the top of the cliff path the casualty was placed into the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Jordan Grebby, Station Officer for Bridlington Coastguard, said: “This was a freak accident whilst exploring our beautiful coastline, and this individual’s friends and family along with bystanders did exactly the right thing by calling for help.

“Accidents can and do happen and it’s always refreshing to see that people come prepared for the activities they are undertaking.

“Extracting this casualty by stretcher was the quickest and most suitable method, however, due to heavy erosion, the steps from the beach at Thornwick are very unstable and must be navigated with care.