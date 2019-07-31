Coastguard Rescue Teams respond to two people in difficulty at Cayton Bay

Coastguard Rescue Teams responded to reports of two people in difficulty at the Northern end of Cayton Bay.

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team and Filey Coastguard were called out to the incident last night (July 30) at around 10.35pm.

A spokesperson said: "On arrival to scene, police had located the casualties.

"Teams deployed to provide first aid and assist with extraction. Scarborough's inshore and all weather lifeboats were also launched to assist with the operation.

"Once the casualties had been handed over to ambulance crews, the teams stood down."

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.