Coastguard warning after two people marooned by tide on Whitby east side
Whitby and Ravenscar Coastguard teams and Whitby RNLI were called out to reports of two people cut off by the tide at Saltwick, Whitby, on Monday October 10.
By Duncan Atkins
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 12:59pm
The coastguard teams helped the marooned pair to safety up the cliff following the incident at around 2.30pm – but warned people to check tide times before venturing out on to the beach.
A Coastguard spokesman said: “Checking tide times is the main thing, but there are also certain areas where the tide does come in a lot quicker around you, so while you think you may be safe, there could be a location around the corner where you could be cut off.
"Always allow yourself plenty of time to get back.