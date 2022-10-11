The coastguard teams helped the marooned pair to safety up the cliff following the incident at around 2.30pm – but warned people to check tide times before venturing out on to the beach.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Checking tide times is the main thing, but there are also certain areas where the tide does come in a lot quicker around you, so while you think you may be safe, there could be a location around the corner where you could be cut off.