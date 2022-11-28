The first incident occurred at 1.39pm on Lealholm Lane, Lealholm.

Whitby crew responded to stacked logs on fire adjacent to a log burner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firecrew removed the burning logs outside the property and used a positive pressure fan and the opening of windows, to clear smoke out.

Cold spell leads to two log-burner related call outs for Whitby firefighters

Cause – radiated heat from log burner to nearby stacked logs.

At 2.46pm, while returning from the fire in Lealholm, Whitby crew were directed to a shed on fire on Ruswarp Bank, Ruswarp, which was spreading to the adjacent residential property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were joined by appliances from Lythe and Malton.

The lean-to type shed was completely destroyed, and premises either side suffered damage to fascias and guttering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews extinguished the fire and gave advice to homeowners.