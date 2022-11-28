Cold spell leads to two log-burner related call outs for Whitby firefighters
Crew from Whitby Fire Station were called to two incidents on Sunday November 27 after logs placed near a log burner and discarded ashes caused fires at properties in nearby villages.
The first incident occurred at 1.39pm on Lealholm Lane, Lealholm.
Whitby crew responded to stacked logs on fire adjacent to a log burner.
Firecrew removed the burning logs outside the property and used a positive pressure fan and the opening of windows, to clear smoke out.
Most Popular
Cause – radiated heat from log burner to nearby stacked logs.
At 2.46pm, while returning from the fire in Lealholm, Whitby crew were directed to a shed on fire on Ruswarp Bank, Ruswarp, which was spreading to the adjacent residential property.
They were joined by appliances from Lythe and Malton.
The lean-to type shed was completely destroyed, and premises either side suffered damage to fascias and guttering.
Fire crews extinguished the fire and gave advice to homeowners.
Cause – disposal of ashes from log burner near to shed.