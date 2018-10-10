Collar number of late police dog handler to be retired "as mark of respect"

The collar number belonging to the police dog handler who died over the weekend has been retired.

PC 1066 Mick Atkinson was found dead at a property in West Yorkshire on Sunday morning.

North Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that his collar number was retired the morning after his death.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “Mick’s death this weekend has come as a great shock to all.

“As a mark of respect, his collar number, 1066, has been retired and will not be reissued to any other officer who joins North Yorkshire Police.

“We are all very touched by the kind words from members of the public and our thoughts remain with Mick’s family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”

PC Atkinson had started his service as a Police Constable in Scarborough before joining the Dog Support Unit as a dog handler.